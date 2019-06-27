Trump’s Lawyer Says There Are No Plans to Block Mueller’s Testimony

The Trump administration has no plans to interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress next month, President Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow said Wednesday.

Sekulow said the president’s team expects Mueller will not stray from the findings of his report, adding that he believes it “certainly would be inappropriate” for Mueller to offer a “new revelation” to the House Committees.

“There's no legal moves that are being made here,” Sekulow told CNN in an interview.

Earlier Trump scoffed at the news that former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress next month, noting that Mueller’s report “never ends.”

Mueller released his report earlier in April of this year. In his report, he says he found no basis for accusing President Trump of collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign. However, extensive redactions in the publicly released version of the report give Trump's opponents hope that the document may contain something that they can use to support their allegations of a wrongful victory in the presidential race. Both Russia and the White House have repeatedly denied all allegations of collusion.