Deal Born on 4th of July: Car Dealership Offers Guns, Flags and Bibles to Celebrate US Independence

Having touted this gift of firearms, flags and holy texts to its prospective customers, the company warned that one should be old enough, as well as legally eligible to own a vehicle and a gun, in order to take advantage of the offer.

Chatom Ford, a car dealership in Alabama, has recently unveiled a new offer ahead of the upcoming 4 July festivities, promising each buyer a free Bible, US flag, and a 12-gauge shotgun for "every vehicle purchased new or preowned".

According to the company’s sales pitch, posted on their Facebook page on 19 June and captioned "God, Guns and Freedom", the offer will be available until 31 July, and in order to be eligible for it, a person "must be 18 or older, have valid ID, can legally purchase a vehicle, and pass all checks associated with owning a fire arm in state of residency".

"This is a small gift to our valued customers and [an] opportunity for us to celebrate our independence", the company declared, later revealing the names of the first people to take advantage of this new deal.

Many social media users, however, apparently did not appreciate the offer.

Alabama. The poorest and dumbest state in the nation. This is an example of why. — pedalhard (@Cycling1339) 26 июня 2019 г.

In the land of freedom, this is sickening. — Freedom Rules (@freedomrules19) 26 июня 2019 г.

Perfect recipe for some redneck foolishness. — KJ (@KJ_FLA850) 25 июня 2019 г.

And a number of netizens made some peculiar comparisons related to the issue.

Just like a taliban. — Resist✹ (@notadeplorable) 26 июня 2019 г.

But there also was no shortage of those who approved of the deal.