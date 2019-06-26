Eminem's Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Dies at 67, Sends Ripples Across Social Media

The social media crowd has exhibited a somewhat mixed reaction to this tragic occurrence, ranging from simple condolences offered to Eminem to speculations about how this event could affect his future work.

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., father of the famous rapper Eminem, has passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reports.

As the media outlet points out, the rap star "has made no secret of his lifelong grudge against his father" who left their family shortly after Eminem’s birth, with some of his hit songs like "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" apparently reflecting these feelings.

While Eminem previously described how he wrote letters to his father but they all came back "return to sender", in 2001, Mathers Jr. himself "published a letter addressed to his son in a newspaper explaining his side of the story - that Eminem's mom kept him away".

News of this development have apparently elicited a mixed reaction from social media users, with some beginning to speculate about how it might affect the rapper’s life and music.

New album is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 — D.Wynne (@iamDwynne) 26 июня 2019 г.

Eminem will regret that — Lingz⚡ (@MourinhoMadnes1) 26 июня 2019 г.

feel like em doesn’t really care all that much 😐 — miles but they call me miguel (@miguelmorrow03) 26 июня 2019 г.

Others, however, simply offered their condolences to Eminem and urged forgiveness for the deceased.

@Eminem Sorry for your loss. May his soul RIP. — Richard Onslow Roper (@MShariff1) 26 июня 2019 г.