Register
11:27 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman cycles past a Huawei store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China on 20 March 2019

    US Tech Companies in Balancing Act Between Huawei Ban And Fulfilling Contracts - Reports

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    Once the Chinese tech giant Huawei was blacklisted by the US Commerce Department in May, requiring companies to supply it with US-sourced equipment to apply for licenses, there was a halt in shipments as US businesses took time to assess the new rules.

    US tech companies targeted by the Trump administration’s ban on exports to Huawei Technologies Co. are reportedly seeking ways to circumvent the legal hurdles and resume some shipments to the ostracised Chinese tech giant while remaining compliant with US regulations regarding the blacklisting of Huawei, reports The Wall Street Journal.

    On Tuesday, Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest memory chip makers, announced it had resumed some shipments to Huawei once it was determined they were in compliance with US law.

    San Diego smartphone chip manufacturer Qualcomm Inc. has also resumed shipments of certain radio-frequency components to Huawei. While Qualcomm’s primary Huawei product, broadband chips, aren’t being shipped, the chip giant resumed shipments of radio-frequency components after they discovered this was allowed under Commerce Department rules, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    Separately, Intel has also resumed shipments of some as-yet unspecified components while remaining compliant with US Commerce Department rules, according to people familiar with the matter.

    Micron Technology, a leading memory and digital storage company, said Tuesday that some of the products that it supplied to Huawei weren’t fully restricted.

    “We have started shipping some orders of those products to Huawei in the last two weeks,” Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra reportedly said in a call with analysts.

    Flex Ltd., a San Jose-based technology manufacturer, reported earlier in June that it had resumed 90% of its Huawei-related production after evaluating its business with the Chinese company.

    According to reports, other US tech companies including ON Semiconductor Corp. are also exploring opportunities for resuming shipments.

    Reports show a growing share of US companies seeking to walk the tightrope between fulfilling their Huawei contracts and continuing to do business with the company, while complying with the US Commerce Department restrictions on exporting technology to the Chinese tech giant.

    Huawei was blacklisted by the US Commerce Department in May, requiring companies supplying it with US-sourced equipment to apply for licenses, leading to a halt in shipments as businesses took time to assess the new rules.

    While the blacklisting of Huawei signifies that the export from the US to the Chinese company of any type of equipment or technology is prohibited, the regulations don’t prohibit shipments of components made in foreign countries, providing these do not contain more than 25% of US-originated material.

    US-sourced content includes physical components, but it also includes software and technical literature.

    Another issue for companies to hash out is whether they can classify products as foreign-made, potentially exempting them from Huawei restrictions.

    According to the president and chief executive of the Semiconductor Industry Association, John Neuffer, some items could be supplied to Huawei in accordance with Commerce Department rules, as he said last week in a statement:

    “Each company is impacted differently based on their specific products and supply chains and each company must evaluate how best to conduct its business and remain in compliance.”

    US President Donald Trump’s clampdown on the Asian tech giant came as part of the raging US-China trade war.

    Huawei was blacklisted last month as it was added to the United States' "entity list", while Trump also signed an executive order essentially banning the company on national security grounds, claiming that Huawei has close ties with the Chinese government.

    US intelligence agencies had previously accused Huawei of putting “backdoor” access in its devices to allegedly enable the Chinese government to spy on users.

    Beijing and Huawei have both vehemently denied the allegations.

    Related:

    FedEx Sues US Gov’t Over Export Restrictions After Uproar Over Mishandled Huawei Parcels
    Huawei's US Research Arm Seeks Split From Chinese Parent Firm Amid Blacklisting – Report
    Huawei to Increase its 5G Investment Despite US Ban on Its Products
    Tags:
    US Commerce Department, semiconductors, Intel, Qualcomm, China, China, United States, United States, Huawei, Huawei, Donald Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse