Donald Trump Mentions Cristiano Ronaldo When Asked About Football's Gender Pay Gap

On 21 June US Soccer tentatively confirmed it has agreed to pursue mediation with the 28 US women’s national team players who filed a pay discrimination lawsuit back in March, seeking to end what they claim are "discriminatory practices".

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the debate surrounding the gender pay gap in football as the Women's World Cup 2019 goes into the quarterfinal stage.

“I love watching women's soccer,” he told The Hill. “They’re really talented.”

However, the US President suggested he did not have enough knowledge of the details of the gender pay gap in the sport to take a position on the matter.



“I think a lot of it also has to do with the economics. I mean who draws more, where is the money coming in.”

“I know that when you have the great stars like [Portugal's Cristiano] Ronaldo and some of these stars … that get paid a lot of money, but they draw hundreds of thousands of people.”

“But I haven't taken a position on that at all. I'd have to look at it.”

​In March, 28 members of the US women's national team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer, citing gaps in pay and resources.

The suit is being led by current stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn.

On Friday, US Soccer confirmed that it has tentatively agreed to pursue mediation with the 28 US women's national team players who filed a pay discrimination lawsuit. The mediation is set to take place after the World Cup ends.

The US Women’s soccer team will now face tournament hosts France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after beating Spain 2-1 in the last 16 matches of the competition on Monday thanks to two penalties by Rapinoe.

The USWNT won all three of their group-stage matches.