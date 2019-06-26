NYPD Confirms Finding Body of Missing Famous YouTuber Etika

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah, 29, have confirmed that they have found his body after he disappeared six days ago.

His body was recovered from the East River, just half a mile away from the Manhattan Bridge, where it is suspected he jumped on Monday.

His personal belongings, including a Nintendo Switch console, his wallet, and his driver's license were found by Manhattan Bridge on the night of June 19, just a few hours after he was reported missing.

Before the suspected jump he had uploaded an eight-minute YouTube video entitled “I’m sorry,” in which he talked about suicide. He also talked about social media, advising "caution" around using it too much.

"It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion," he said, adding, “It consumed me.”

His Twitch account has been deleted, but other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible. He had 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.

Etika, who joined YouTube in 2012, was best known for his reaction videos, where he responded to new releases and products, mainly from Nintendo. The gamer had worried his followers with his behaviour on social media in the past, with the police called to his home following a suicide threat.

Speaking to Kotaku, NYPD stated: “At approximately 18:18 hours [June 24], police responded to a 9-11 call with a person floating in the water in the vicinity of the South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at that location. The NYPD harbour removed the male to Pier 16, where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."