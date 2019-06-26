Register
05:25 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Youtube Blogger Etika (Desmond Amofah)

    NYPD Confirms Finding Body of Missing Famous YouTuber Etika

    © Photo : Instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah, 29, have confirmed that they have found his body after he disappeared six days ago.

    His body was recovered from the East River, just half a mile away from the Manhattan Bridge, where it is suspected he jumped on Monday.

    His personal belongings, including a Nintendo Switch console, his wallet, and his driver's license were found by Manhattan Bridge on the night of June 19, just a few hours after he was reported missing.

    Before the suspected jump he had uploaded an eight-minute YouTube video entitled “I’m sorry,” in which he talked about suicide. He also talked about social media, advising "caution" around using it too much.

    "It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion," he said, adding, “It consumed me.”

    His Twitch account has been deleted, but other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible. He had 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.

    Etika, who joined YouTube in 2012, was best known for his reaction videos, where he responded to new releases and products, mainly from Nintendo. The gamer had worried his followers with his behaviour on social media in the past, with the police called to his home following a suicide threat.

    Speaking to Kotaku, NYPD stated: “At approximately 18:18 hours [June 24], police responded to a 9-11 call with a person floating in the water in the vicinity of the South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at that location. The NYPD harbour removed the male to Pier 16, where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

    Related:

    YouTuber Claims He Lost Job Opportunity Over PewDiePie Videos
    Vegan YouTuber Slams Jordan Peterson's Carnivore Diet: 'He's Eating Himself to Death'
    YouTube Hate Speech Ban Gives Company Power to Decide What Can & Cannot be Seen – Scholars
    NYT Accused of ‘Smearing' Peterson, Shapiro in Story About ‘Radical’ YouTubers
    PewDiePie Reveals What Could KILL His YouTube Channel
    Tags:
    suicide, body, YouTube, youtubers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse