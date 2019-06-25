First Lady Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham to Succeed Sanders as WH Press Secretary

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, announced she was quitting in mid-June, having held the job for three and half years.

Stephanie Grisham, a 42-year-old top aide to FLOTUS Melania Trump, has been picked to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary and she will also become the White House communications director, the first lady said Tuesday.

“She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse,” Melania Trump commented on the pick.

Sanders announced her plans to step down as White House press secretary earlier this month. As she put it in a tweet, Grisham "will be an incredible asset to the president and the country."

Grisham was viewed in the White House as the candidate with the best rapport with President Trump, which is a major requirement. The other top candidate had been considered Sanders’ principal deputy press secretary, Hogan Gidley.