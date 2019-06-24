US Slaps Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei With ‘Hard-Hitting' Sanctions

The US president announced that major sanctions would be put on Iran soon after he stopped the strikes on targets in the Islamic Republic, which were supposed to be a response for the downing of an American drone.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 24 June that imposed new 'hard-hitting' sanctions against Iran that will target the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, eight senior commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's ability to access financial institutions.

"We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran. Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon", Trump told reporters.

While Trump at first said that new sanctions come in response to the US drone's downing and "the hostile conduct of the regime", he later noted that these sanctions would be imposed regardless of that incident.

The US president further noted that he continues to hope to strike a new deal with Iran, which will result in the lifting of all sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that more sanctions will come later this week, specifically targeting Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Teasing new sanctions on 22 June, Trump dubbed his plan for economic pressure on Tehran "Let's make Iran great again", claiming that once the country inks a new deal with Washington, either bilateral or multilateral, it will become a "productive and prosperous nation again".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW