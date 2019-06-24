Register
    Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, in Washington.

    Knitting Site Entangled in Controversy Over Banning Support for Trump

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    121

    The platform for crafters Ravelry insisted that backing Donald Trump and his officials is “undeniably support for white supremacy” and pledged to get rid of all types of content, endorsing the current administration in any way.

    One of the biggest websites for yarn lovers Ravelry has sparked debates by banning any form of support for Donald Trump on their platform. The network, which is said to bring together about 8 million knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers, announced it would eradicate pro-Trump forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and other content, and even ban users permanently if they publicly back the current US president. Ravelry’s management has claimed that backing 45 is akin to endorsing “white supremacy”.

    “We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy”, the website said in its statement.

    ​Ravelry noted that Trump supporters can still participate but are not allowed to talk about it on their website. At the same time, Ravelry insisted that they are by no means endorsing the Democrats, banning Republicans or fighting conservative politics. The website’s administration noted that “hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions”.

    The website suggested that its users should flag any items that constitute advocacy for Trump or his administration. However, it warned them against weaponising this policy “by entrapping people who do support the Trump administration into voicing their support” and forbidding them to antagonise conservative members “for their unstated positions”.

    According to Ravelry, they are following the example set by a roleplaying game site, named RPG.net, which banned pro-Trump posts on its forums, arguing that his team was an “elected hate group”.

    Ravelry’s decision sparked heated debates with many accusing the website of facilitating discrimination and smearing the White House.

    ​Some suggested that such a ban is illegal.

    ​There were those who announced that they were leaving the website in protest.

    ​However, there were those who voiced support for the move and noted that it earned Ravelry more members.

