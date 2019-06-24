Knitting Site Entangled in Controversy Over Banning Support for Trump

The platform for crafters Ravelry insisted that backing Donald Trump and his officials is “undeniably support for white supremacy” and pledged to get rid of all types of content, endorsing the current administration in any way.

One of the biggest websites for yarn lovers Ravelry has sparked debates by banning any form of support for Donald Trump on their platform. The network, which is said to bring together about 8 million knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers, announced it would eradicate pro-Trump forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and other content, and even ban users permanently if they publicly back the current US president. Ravelry’s management has claimed that backing 45 is akin to endorsing “white supremacy”.

“We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy”, the website said in its statement.

We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry. We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. More details: https://t.co/hEyu9LjqXa — Ravelry (@ravelry) June 23, 2019

​Ravelry noted that Trump supporters can still participate but are not allowed to talk about it on their website. At the same time, Ravelry insisted that they are by no means endorsing the Democrats, banning Republicans or fighting conservative politics. The website’s administration noted that “hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions”.

The website suggested that its users should flag any items that constitute advocacy for Trump or his administration. However, it warned them against weaponising this policy “by entrapping people who do support the Trump administration into voicing their support” and forbidding them to antagonise conservative members “for their unstated positions”.

According to Ravelry, they are following the example set by a roleplaying game site, named RPG.net, which banned pro-Trump posts on its forums, arguing that his team was an “elected hate group”.

Ravelry’s decision sparked heated debates with many accusing the website of facilitating discrimination and smearing the White House.

This is equal to bakers who wont bake a cake for a same sexmarriage. Some can play. Some can't. Plus...who goes to ravelry looking for #trump talk/patterns/rhetoric? Politicizing ravelry leaves a bad taste in my mouth. — pamelapoppins (@artesepam) June 23, 2019

No one you know or in office in D.C. believes one race is superior to another. It is an attempt to dehumanize ppl you don't agree with. You cannot claim to be inclusive while banning or censoring half the country for supporting its President. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) June 23, 2019

​Some suggested that such a ban is illegal.

A torrent of legal issues are coming your way. More details, see the laws of the state of California. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 23, 2019

It’s illegal to deny commercial services to California residents on the basis of political affiliation. — Jake Taylor (@jaketaylor1020) June 23, 2019

​There were those who announced that they were leaving the website in protest.

And I will be cancelling my account. #MAGA — Shelly Caldwell (@gbfan2323) June 23, 2019

I deleted my account today as well. From the responses I've been seeing in other crochet groups, I think Ravelry made a very big mistake. — Angela Billings (@yotetrapper) June 24, 2019

​However, there were those who voiced support for the move and noted that it earned Ravelry more members.

i have no doubt that @ravelry will get a HUGE amount of blowback for this so show them some love if you can 💗💗💗 https://t.co/x39xiTzZhS — lilith (@oldmaidenaunt) June 23, 2019

Y'all are making me want to learn how to knit just to support you guys. — Ryan Atkins (@ryantatkins) June 23, 2019