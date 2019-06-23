Register
22:23 GMT +323 June 2019
    In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York

    Star-Studded Clip With Robert De Niro Explaining Mueller Report Sends Waves Online

    In the video released on Thursday night, the cinema stars are shown talking through former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings and allegations reported in his 400-page document.

    Hollywood has attempted to take another dig at President Trump, this time with a fresh video from NoThis, in which Robert De Niro, Stephen King, Martin Sheen and a whole bunch of other stars tag-teamed to look deeper into Rober Mueller’s verdict over whether POTUS Trump obstructed justice during his 2016 campaign and time in the Oval Office.

    The five minute and 37 second clip sports the above-mentioned staunch Trump critics take turns discussing the various anti-Trump allegations :

    "(Russia) interfered in the presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion," Sheen said, before the stars went on to elaborate on the issue, claiming the Trump administration framed the roll-out of the report solely to sway public opinion.

    Sheen even suggested that before the report was even released, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr lied about its content when publicising a summary of the 400-page document.

    The video, obviously meant for the Internet public, couldn’t help drawing a wealth of reactions, with many lashing out at the effort.

    “More unhinged ideologically flawed look [sic] liberal actors, suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” one weighed in, with another conveying a similar message:

    “It's not prudent or practical...but it is ideological driven by some bad beliefs.”

    Many shared the stance, suggesting that the fact that actors are speaking on the Mueller report is not sufficiently credible.

    One user meanwhile opted for a reconciliatory remark, merely inviting all the rest to speak up:

    Another tried to divert attention to the US’ foreign policies and more specifically, Iran:

    In April, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller presented the result of the past two years’ work – a much anticipated report on his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia.

    The Mueller report concluded that the Trump team did not have any ties with Russia, but described ten instances that may constitute possible obstruction of justice by the sitting president.

    However, US Attorney General William Barr, who later reviewed the episodes, concluded that the evidence provided in Mueller’s report did not fully substantiate the obstruction allegations.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US elections and US political system at large, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, as well as divert public attention from such pressing issues as fraud and corruption.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
