Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits California - USGS

A 5.6-magnitude tremor was registered in Humboldt County in northern California late Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported, adding that the estimated depth of the earthquake was 9.4 km (5.8 miles).
At the moment, there is no official information about damage or casualties in the region.
Earthquake: 5.6 quake rattles Northern California https://t.co/5SPhKdxvVC #losangeles #DTLA pic.twitter.com/SA1lTiwAcY— Angel City Buzz (@Angel_City_Buzz) June 23, 2019
The news comes after earlier this month about 400 earthquakes with magnitude 4 or less have rocked the southern part of the state in what scholars described as "swarms" of seismic activity.
