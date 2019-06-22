Register
    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House

    Trump Admits He Doesn't Always Listen to 'Hawk' Bolton on Iran

    US president's National Security Adviser John Bolton, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are known "hawks" of the US administration, when it comes to Iran, with both often suggesting harsh steps to "deter" an alleged Iranian threat.

    "I disagree very much with John Bolton. […] John Bolton is doing a very good job, but he takes a generally tough posture. I have other people that don’t take that posture, but the only one that matters is me", Trump told reporters prior to his departure to Camp David.

    Earlier, various media outlets suggested that the US president was dissatisfied with attempts by Bolton. Whom Trump called a "hawk", to draw the US into a war with Venezuela and Iran.

    New York Times newspaper namely reported that Bolton, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA Director Gina Haspel, advocated for landing a strike against Iran in response to the downing of the US drone on 20 June. Trump aborted that strike mere minutes before the launch citing high estimated possible casualties, disproportionate to zero losses that the US sustained in an incident with the drone. Instead, the US imposed additional sanctions against the Islamic Republic on 22 June.

    Despite opposing claims from the US, Iran insists that the downed drone violated the country's airspace and was repeatedly warned to change the course. Tehran noted that it also had the US P-8 Poseidon spy plane in crosshairs over airspace violation, but decided not to shoot it down to avoid killing casualties. Iran slammed the whole incident as dangerous "provocation" by the US.

    Relations between the two countries have been spiralling downwards since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iranian banks and energy industry. Washington also ramped up its military presence in the Middle East lately, sending there around 2,500 troops, a regiment of B-52 bombers, a Patriot Missile battalion and drones.

    Tehran harshly condemned the military build-up by the US. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that his nation doesn't seek war with Washington, but will "resist" its aggressive moves if necessary.

