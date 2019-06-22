Russia Citizen Osipova-Mobley Appeals 7-Year US Prison Sentence - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova - referred to in US documents by her married name Mobley - has appealed a seven-year sentence in the United States for parental kidnapping, according to a court document.

"At the request of the above-named defendant, and at the direction of the court, the Clerk has prepared and files the following notice of appeal pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure", the document said Friday. "Notice is hereby given to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit that Defendant, Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, appeals from the following: Conviction and sentence".

In early June, a US federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley.

She was ordered to pay $18,000 to her husband and return their children to the United States. After the trial, Osipova was relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Both a US and a Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping an abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia.

US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it was outraged by the sentencing for a "ridiculous" charge of kidnapping. The Russian Consulate General in Houston has called the US court’s sentence unfair and inhumane.