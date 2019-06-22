Trump Nominates Mark Esper to be Defence Secretary - Report

On Friday, The Washington Post reported citing a senior White House official, that Donald Trump is expected to soon announce his intention to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to become his Secretary of Defence.
Esper previously worked as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company and is an Army, Defence Department, and Capitol Hill veteran who served with distinction in the Gulf War, according to US-based media reports.
Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported about the US president's intention to nominate Esper officially.
