Trump Nominates Mark Esper to be Defence Secretary - Report

On Tuesday US President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan has made a decision not to proceed with his confirmation process, saying that Army Secretary Mark Esper will take over the post.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported citing a senior White House official, that Donald Trump is expected to soon announce his intention to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to become his Secretary of Defence.

Esper previously worked as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company and is an Army, Defence Department, and Capitol Hill veteran who served with distinction in the Gulf War, according to US-based media reports.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported about the US president's intention to nominate Esper officially.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW