Register
03:53 GMT +322 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN Security Council chamber (File photo).

    UN Security Council to Discuss Iran at US Request on Monday

    CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Iran on Monday afternoon following a request from the US mission, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

    "At 3:00 p.m. [EST, 7:00 p.m. GMT], the Security Council will meet for closed consultations on the Middle East", the program said.

    Earlier on Friday, a diplomatic source said that the mission of the United States to the UN had requested to hold the meeting to discuss the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Iran’s downing of a US navy surveillance drone.

    On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that they shot down a US surveillance drone that had violated Iran’s airspace, an assertion denied by Washington.

    Following the incident, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seen by Sputnik, called on the international community to encourage the US to halt its unlawful and destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf region.

    US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States had been ready to retaliate with military force over the downed drone, but stopped a strike shortly before it was about to happen as the response would not be "proportionate".

    Last week, two oil tankers, the Kokuka Courageous and the Front Altair, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the US has claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels.

    Earlier in the month, the US boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf in what Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton said was "a clear and unmistakable signal to the Iranian regime that any attack on the interests of the United States or [its] allies will be met with ruthless force".

    Over the last year, the relationship between the United States and Iran has suffered beginning after US authorities imposed tough sanctions against key areas of the Iranian economy in order to "change the behavior" of the Islamic republic.

    The US also declared the IRGC a terrorist organization, to which Iran responded by recognizing the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist group and the United States itself as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

    Related:

    Why Trump Will Make a 'Very Big Mistake' If He Unleashes War on Iran
    US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Allies to Attack Saudi Arabia - Envoy
    International Task Force Will Increase Supervision of Iran-Based Financial Entities - Pompeo
    Tags:
    UN Security Council (UNSC), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse