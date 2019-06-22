US Commerce Department Blacklists 4 Chinese Entities, Wuxi Jiangnan Institute Over Security Concerns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will add several Chinese technology companies and a government-owned institute to its national security Entity List, blocking them from buying American components without prior government approval, the US Commerce Department said in a notice published on Friday.

"In this rule, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding five entities to the Entity List. These five entities have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States", the notice, dated 18 June, said.

According to the notice, the department's End-User Review Committee (ERC) determined that the activities of the five entities raise sufficient concern to impose a license requirement for all items subject to US export regulations.

The five entities to be added to the list include: Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit and two aliases; Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology and two aliases; Higon and five aliases; Sugon and nine aliases and the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and two aliases.

The new rule will take effect on Monday, 24 June, the notice said.

In May, the US commerce department banned Chinese tech giant Huawei and some 70 of its affiliates from buying equipment from US partners without a government go-ahead.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected the accusations of US intelligence agencies that it installs 'backdoor' access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government in order to help Beijing spy on users.