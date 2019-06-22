Trump Detonates Twitter With ‘Trump 4EVA’ Animation

US President Donald Trump tweeted an animation on Friday suggesting that he would like to be the American president “forever.” The post gathered over 12,000 comments and 38,000 likes in the first 45 minutes following its posting.

The animation is based on an October 2018 Time magazine cover that was illustrated with campaign banners for “Trump 2024,” “Trump 2028,” “Trump 2032” and more, seeming to extend into infinity. The feature story for that issue was titled “How Trumpism Outlasts Trump.”

The animation the president tweeted has an additional banner tha switches dates as the camera zooms in, beginning with Trump 2048, morphing to Trump 2100 before escalating to Trump 3000, and then displaying numbers in the tens of thousands before becoming one long “EEEEEE” scream and changing to “Trump 4EVA.”

​An animated torso of Trump on top of the banner is accompanied by the timeless orchestral melody from “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg.

The video saw an ecstatic reaction from the president’s supporters who praised him for what they celebrated as a trolling of his opponents. Liberals and Democrats, at the time of this publication, are mostly absent in the comments, either exploding with indignation or simply unimpressed.

