Cardi B Slapped With 14 Charges Over Strip Club Fight - Reports

While the rap star was initially only charged with two misdemeanours over the brawl, they were effectively superseded by the new indictment delivered by the grand jury.

Popular American rap star with a unique fashion sense and a penchant for political commentary, Cardi B, has reportedly been indicted on assault charges related to a brawl that took place at a strip club in New York last year.

According to TMZ, the grand jury indicted Cardi on a total of 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, misdemeanour reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

As prosecutors explained to the media outlet, they decided to bring the matter to the grand jury after discovering new information during the course of their investigation, though they “would not be specific”.

The rapper has also rejected a plea deal which would’ve effectively spared her jail time in exchange for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanour.

The brawl, which occurred on 29 August 2018 at Angels Strip Club in Queens, took place after Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on two of the club bartenders, Jade and Baddie G., the former of whom she accused of sleeping with her husband Offset.