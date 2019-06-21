​The facility is the largest oil refining complex on the Eastern seaboard and the 10th largest refinery in the United States. More than 1,000 people are employed at the complex which refines 335,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

A huge conflagration followed by a blast ravaged a 150-year-old Philadelphia Energy Solutions refining complex in the early hours of Friday, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Due to a fire response at PES Refinery on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, the Platt Bridge and portions of I-76 Schuylkill Expressway are closed. A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area.

Eyewitnesses of the blaze took to social media to post horrifying videos of the incident in which a huge cloud of fire rising into the sky can bee seen.

​The fire reportedly started between 3 and 4 am and residents of the area said they heard loud blasts.

Moments before the explosion

​There have been no immediate reports of any serious injuries so far, according to a Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokeswoman.