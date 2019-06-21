A huge conflagration followed by a blast ravaged a 150-year-old Philadelphia Energy Solutions refining complex in the early hours of Friday, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Due to a fire response at PES Refinery on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, the Platt Bridge and portions of I-76 Schuylkill Expressway are closed. A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/t91M2anESa— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) 21 июня 2019 г.
Eyewitnesses of the blaze took to social media to post horrifying videos of the incident in which a huge cloud of fire rising into the sky can bee seen.
@6abc @CBSPhilly @FOX29philly Philadelphia energy Solutions Refining Complex at about 4:15 am pic.twitter.com/vK1Vs2MEfR— hood’s favorite vegan (@1nicetownbean) 21 июня 2019 г.
The fire reportedly started between 3 and 4 am and residents of the area said they heard loud blasts.
Moments before the explosion pic.twitter.com/kZ7ButGVwM— Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) 21 июня 2019 г.
There have been no immediate reports of any serious injuries so far, according to a Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokeswoman.
2nd Alarmers at 2600 Penrose Ave at the 3rd Alarm at Philadelphia Energy refinery fire & explosion.@PhillyFireDept pic.twitter.com/Gwx810U93D— 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) 21 июня 2019 г.
