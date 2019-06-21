State of Georgia Executes 1,500th US Death Row Inmate Since 1976 - Report

Georgia carried out the 1,500th execution in the United States since 1976, the year capital punishment in the US was reinstated, when it put to death a man convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in 1996, Reuters reported.

Marion Wilson, 42, was executed by lethal injection and declared dead at 9:52 p.m. EDT at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, according to Reuters, citing the state's Department of Corrections.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, cited by Reuters, Wilson became the 1,500th inmate executed in the country since the US Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, four years after declaring existing death penalty statutes unconstitutional.

The first person executed after reinstatement of the death penalty was convicted killer Gary Gilmore, who died by firing squad in Utah in 1977 after requesting execution, according to Reuters.

Wilson became the 10th inmate executed in the United States in 2019 and the second in Georgia, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, cited by Reuters.

Accordign to US legislation, 19 states and the District of Columbia do not allow the death penalty.

Texas leads all US states in executions, with over 560.