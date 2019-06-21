Register
03:31 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego.

    US Court in Shock After Witness Says He Killed Teenage Daesh Fighter, Not Navy SEAL Gallagher

    © AP Photo / Julie Watson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 09

    The defendant’s teammate said he killed an unarmed Daesh teenage captive, taking the blame from the Navy SEAL accused of a number of war crimes, which include the indiscriminate shooting and sniping of civilians.

    A prosecution witness testifying during the court martial of Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of murdering an unarmed teenage Daesh fighter, plunged the entire courtroom into shock when he claimed it was he who did the killing.

    According to NBC News, the revelation “seemed to stun” people in the courtroom and led to the prosecutor accusing the witness of lying.

    Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL, is being court martialed for a plethora of war crimes, including firing his sniper rifle indiscriminately at civilians, as well as spraying residential areas with gunfire while knowing no enemy forces were in the vicinity. But one case stands out as the most prominent and documented.

    According to earlier testimony, a teenage Daesh fighter was taken into US custody with a minor leg wound. A medic was treating the captured fighter when he needed to step out briefly. When he returned, he saw Gallagher stabbing the prisoner in the neck with his hunting knife. Later that day, when his teammates confronted Gallagher, he rebuffed them saying: “This was just an ISIS dirtbag.”

    During a hearing Thursday, US Navy SEAL Corey Scott admitted that he saw Gallagher stabbing the teenager in the neck, but argued that the stabbing did not kill him. According to Scott, the unconscious fighter still had a pulse and was alive. When asked what happened next, Scott said he himself suffocated the captive until he died.

    “The stabbing I saw, yes," Scott said, according to NBC. "He would have survived."

    He justified his decision to finish the teenager, saying it was a mercy kill, because he “knew how he would be treated if he was turned over to the Iraqis,” according to NBC. He said he had witnessed Iraqi forces raping, torturing and killing prisoners.

    “I knew he was going to die anyway, and wanted to save him from waking up to whatever would have happened to him,” Scott said, according to The New York Times.

    After those present in the courtroom got over their initial shock, prosecutors accused Scott of lying, saying he never made this claim before and claimed he only made a shocking revelation in order to shield Gallagher from jail. The defence, however, said prosecutors never asked how the captive died and simply assumed the stabbing killed him, NBC reports.

    Scott said he made his confession because he didn’t want an “innocent man, with a wife and kids,” to go to jail.

    The trial is expected to last up to three weeks, an NBC San Diego report says. The case has already attracted the attention of several members of Congress and President Donald Trump, who said he is considering a pardon for Gallagher.

    Daesh is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Two Top US Navy SEALs Dismissed from Duty After Sexual Assault Investigation
    Coverup of US Navy SEAL’s Civilian Murders Par for the Course
    Prosecutor in Navy SEAL War Crimes Trial Removed by US Judge - Report
    Tags:
    court-martial, war crime, Edward Gallagher, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok