Register
13:46 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Scientology Cross, perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles

    Church of Scientology Facing Ex-Member Bombshell Lawsuit For "Years of Abuse" - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Richard Vogel
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The controversial Church of Scientology regularly applies the “bullbaiting” technique, during which members, including children, are trained not to react to harassment, verbal assault, threats, and inappropriate comments, among other things.

    The Church of Scientology has been taken to court for a host of abuses, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and human trafficking in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to a legal document obtained by Sun Online.

    The suit details how the victim, a former member of the controversial religion described in the legal paper as “nothing more than a cult built on mind control” was allegedly made to work as a child in inhumane conditions for little pay after forced to sign a “billion-year contract” before being human trafficked and unlawfully confined as an adult.

    The lawsuit reads: “At approximately 10-years-old, Jane Doe was also subjected to “bullbaiting.”

    “Bullbaiting is a technique during which members, including children, are trained not to react to harassment, verbal assault, threats, and/or sexually explicit and inappropriate comments, among other things.”

    “Specifically, Plaintiff was forced, at the age of 10-years-old, to sit in a chair while adults screamed things in her face such as, 'I am going to f**k you and then your mother,' and 'You are going to suck my d**k'.”

    “These actions fall squarely within California’s definition of child abuse.”

    Referred to as Jane Doe, the victim had been born into the religion. According to the suit, in around 1994, Doe was knowingly lured to Los Angeles by the religious group, where she was made to working long, gruelling hours for meagre pay.

    At 15 the alleged victim became a member of Scientology's para-military group Sea Org, and relocated to their "Gold Base" in San Jacinto, California.

    Jane Doe alleges she worked from age 15 to when she escaped at 37 “with virtually not a single day off” for $15 a week as a child and $46 a week as an adult.

    The suit claims that Scientology members “verbally, physically, and psychologically restricted Plaintiff from leaving the Gold Base at all times.”

    According to the lawsuit, the accuser was isolated and totally dependent on the religious group, and as such particularly vulnerable to their psychological abuse, with all of her communication with relatives and friends heavily censored.

    As a member of the para-military group, Doe worked for Scientology's leader David Miscavige and claims he was “increasingly hostile and verbally abusive” towards his wife, Shelly, who has not been seen in public in years.

    Jane Doe claims she witnessed a vehicle pull up to the main building at the Base; several men, she alleges, then dragged a crying Shelly Miscavige out of the building and put her in the car.

    Police stand by outside and investigators work inside the entrance to the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Police stand by outside and investigators work inside the entrance to the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

    Doe first made an attempt to flee in 2016 by hiding in the trunk of a car during the filming of a video to promote Scientology.
    However, the Church had her mother and brother threaten “disconnection” from Doe –a practice of cutting all ties with someone Scientology brands as hostile.

    To avoid this she returned to the religion, and was kept for three months “like a prisoner”. The alleged victim claims to have finally left for good in 2017, joining the team of famous Scientology defector Leah Remini.

    The Hollywood actress’s series, Scientology and the Aftermath, where she works alongside former church official Mike Rinder, tells the stories of those who claim they have been scarred through participation in the extremist organisation.

    Doe, who is being represented by a group of attorneys who have represented victims of abuse within the Catholic Church, complained she was still the target of public attacks by the Scientology Church online and on social media.

    In response to the lawsuit, a representative for Scientology told Sun Online: “From what we have seen in the press, this is another shameful publicity stunt by Leah Remini and one of her employees.”

    Many groups and individuals have challenged Scientology's legitimacy as a religion. Several of the church's followers are Hollywood celebrities.

    Related:

    Open Season: Scientology Turns to Bollywood, Europe for Young Celebrities – Book
    Scientology Pushing to Enter More Schools Across Globe – Reports
    Scientology Cruise Ship Quarantined in Curacao Amid Global Measles Resurgence
    Tags:
    abuse, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Church of Scientology, scientology, Scientology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse