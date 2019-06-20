Register
06:04 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator Lindsey Graham

    Sen. Lindsey Graham Names Ayatollah Khamenei ‘Murderous Thug,’ Calls for Strikes on Iran

    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    US
    Get short URL
    14115

    According to the Senator, the best way to stop Iran from building its own nuclear bomb is to threaten to destroy the nation’s oil refineries and sink the Iranian Navy if attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf continue.

    US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-KY) gave an interview to Fox News on Wednesday, in which he repeatedly asserted that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons, while accusing Iran of being responsible for the recent tanker attacks.

    "If the Iranians follow through on their threat to start enriching again... and basically take their enrichment program to a nuclear level in terms of weapons-grade production, Israel's in a world of hurt,” the Senator said. "How do you stop that to make Iran understand you're not going to let that happen?"

    In his interview, Graham named Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “murderous thug,” while calling on the White House to put Iranian refineries on a “target list” over recent attacks on two tankers in the Persian Gulf and Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons.

    According to the Senator, the best way of showing Iran your intentions to stop Tehran from getting nuclear weapons is to blow up Iranian oil refineries and sink the Iranian Navy, but only if another oil tanker is attacked in the Gulf.

    "[Trump] should put the [Iranian] oil refineries on the target list and look at sinking the Iranian Navy if they attack shipping again,” Graham said. "If I were the president, I would tell the Iranians: if there's an attack on a ship or a pipeline or anything like that, we're going to blow up your oil refinery because they're trying to drive up costs by creating chaos."

    According to Graham, when Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal, Graham told the president that the latter was “right to put sanctions on this state sponsor of terrorism.”

    “They are the most murderous regime on the planet, and that’s saying a lot,” he said.

    Speaking of Trump, Graham suggested that the president “doesn’t want a conflict, but he’s going to run out of options soon.”

    “That’s what is about to happen in the next 10 days: we’re heading to a conflict here between the Ayatollah, who is a murderous thug, Israel and maybe the United States and the rest of the world.”

    According to the Senator, Israel will be involved in the military conflict with Iran he claims is coming.

    "I know Bibi [Netanyahu] very well," Graham said. "He is not going to sit on the sidelines and let a second Holocaust be set."

    The US has recently ramped up political and military pressure against Iran, sending military forces to the region while citing an undisclosed and alleged threat from Tehran. US officials have accused Iran of attacking oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, an allegation which Tehran denies.

    Tehran underscores it does not pursue nuclear armaments and is adhering to the terms of the 2015 Joint Cooperative Plan of Action nuclear deal. The US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, reimposing sanctions lifted during the Obama administration.

    Related:

    ‘Defensive Move’: US Envoy to Iran Refuses to Rule Out Military Action
    ‘This Could Quickly Escalate’: Parties in Iran, US Pushing For, Against War
    US Special Envoy Departs for Middle East to Share US Intel on Iran 'Threat' - State Department
    Israel Bracing for 'Provocation' from Iran Amid US Tensions, Newspaper Claims
    Tags:
    tanker, nuclear weapons, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Lindsey Graham
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse