Train Carrying Grenades, Ammonium Nitrate Derails in Nevada (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Officials closed off both lanes of the US' Interstate 80 highway on Wednesday after a train carrying grenades and small arms derailed near Wells, Nevada.

Officials with the state's Elko County Sheriff's Office told local news station Fox 13 that hazardous materials aboard the train include ammonium nitrate, grenades, ammunition and small arms. Ammonium nitrate is a fertilizer compound that can be used in explosives.

In an update on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office noted that the munitions are "located at the opposite end of the train, away from the derailment."​

Officials have also indicated that a total of 19 railroad cars were involved in the derailment and that containment efforts are underway. The shuttered highway is expected to resume operations in approximately 20 minutes.

Public safety officials first issued an alert regarding the derailment at roughly 10:21 a.m. local time.

​It's presently unclear what company the train belongs to or if any injuries or fatalities resulted from the accident. Officials are urging residents to steer clear of the area for the time being.