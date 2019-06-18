Senior GOP Lawmaker Calls for Hearing Into Facebook Cryptocurrency Plans - Report

Facebook announced earlier on Tuesday its plans to launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra by 2020 and create a digital wallet for it as part of a bid to make basic financial services more accessible around the world.

Representative Patrick McHenry, the senior Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, wrote a letter Tuesday to committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat, calling for a hearing on the Facebook's initiative, according to Reuters.

"We know there are many open questions as to the scope and scale of the project and how it will conform to our global financial regulatory framework [...] It is incumbent upon us as policymakers to understand Project Libra. We need to go beyond the rumors and speculations and provide a forum to assess this project and its potential unprecedented impact on the global financial system", McHenry said in a letter, cited by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for McHenry said he would be open to having Facebook testify directly about the move, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Facebook's plans have already sparked a backlash among some prominent Democrats, including Senator Sherrod Brown, the senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, and Representative Katie Porter, who sits on Waters's panel. Both reportedly called for close regulatory scrutiny of the move, citing data privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, the US-based social media giant expects that the new digital currency will help resolve the problem of inaccessibility of "even basic financial services" that many people across the world face.

The Calibra digital wallet will, in turn, enable its users to "send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone, as easily and instantly as you might send a text message and at low to no cost," according to Facebook.

Facebook also plans to offer new services in the future such as paying bills or rides on public transport and making other purchases with "the push of a button" or "the scan of a code".

Earlier in June, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Facebook was going to announce a new cryptocurrency, and that Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Uber Technologies would invest some $10 million each in a consortium that would govern the digital coin.

