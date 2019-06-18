US Federal Authorities Seize Over 16 Tons of Cocaine on Ship in Philadelphia Port

The development appeared to be the largest drug seizure in the history of Pennsylvania's Eastern District, according to an official statement posted on Twitter.
— U.S. Attorney EDPA (@USAO_EDPA) June 18, 2019
In another tweet, the US Attorney's Office noted that members of the ship’s crew had been arrested and federally charged, and observed that the investigation is on-going.
*BREAKING NEWS* Members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and federally charged, and the investigation is on-going. @ICEgov @CBPMidAtlantic @PhillyPolice @USCG https://t.co/sSkGBZXJGT— U.S. Attorney EDPA (@USAO_EDPA) June 18, 2019
According to the local ABC News outlet, citing a US official, the ship, the MSC Gayane, was headed from Chile to Europe when the drugs were found at a stopover in Philadelphia at the Packer Marine Terminal.
The drugs were concealed in seven shipping containers aboard the boat, an ABC News report says.
According to a CBS News report, the drugs were removed from the vessel and taken to an undisclosed federal facility.
