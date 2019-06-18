Despite the accusations brought up against him, Patrick Shanahan insisted that he “never laid a hand” on his ex-wife, and that he cooperated fully with the investigation.

A domestic dispute from nearly a decade ago, which involved Patrick Shanahan and his then-wife Kimberly, is now being examined by FBI, USA Today reports.

The altercation took place on 28 August 2010, and both parties involved insisted that they were attacked by the other.

The media outlet points out that this episode could've become a “potential roadblock” if Trump nominated Shanahan as defence secretary, because “a key lawmaker and Senate aides said it could have raised questions about his ability to combat longstanding problems of violence against women in the military”.

“Though my marriage ended in sorrow and disappointment, I never laid a hand on my then-wife and cooperated fully in a thorough law enforcement investigation that resulted in her being charged with assault against me”, Shanahan said in a statement, while his ex-wife reiterated her accusations.

The media outlet also noted that for some reason the incident “did not surface” when Trump nominated Shanahan to be the “Pentagon’s second-in-command”, or when choosing him as the interim defence chief.

On 18 June, US President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that Patrick Shanahan has made a decision not to proceed with his confirmation process, later adding that Mark Esper is now going to take that position.