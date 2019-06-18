Register
    FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally in Lower Manhattan in New York.

    Ocasio-Cortez Riles Up Twitter by Comparing US Border Facilities to 'Concentration Camps'

    © AP Photo / Kathy Willens
    Reacting to criticism, Ocasio-Cortez sought to elaborate that she was talking about “concentration camps”, not “death camps”, and insisted that the Trump administration is employing the former.

    US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently once again managed to stir things up on social media by arguing that US immigration authorities are running “concentration camps” on the country's southern border.

    The congresswoman argued on Twitter that the migrants “are being brutalised with dehumanising conditions and dying” in these camps established by the Trump administration, and that it's “not a hyperbole”.

    ​In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez apparently addressed the ensuing criticism from the “shrieking Republicans”, insisting that “concentration camps” are not the same as “death camps”, and claiming that experts consider the former to be “the mass detention of civilians without trial”.

    ​“And that’s exactly what this administration is doing”, Ocasio-Cortez surmised.

    In response, many social media users offered a different take on the immigration officials' actions.

    Some also took a dim view of Ocasio-Cortez using the definition “concentration camps”.

    According to the Washington Examiner, Ocasio-Cortez also used a reference to the Holocaust when exploring the subject of the immigration camps in an Instagram video, by saying that she wants to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity that 'Never Again' means something." 

    However, the Holocaust museum in Washington DC cautioned against using “careless Holocaust analogies”, telling the media outlet that such analogies “may demonise, demean, and intimidate their targets”.

    Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, also criticised Ocasio-Cortez for her remarks, stating that “it's disgusting to compare concentration camps to what the men and women are doing here protecting our country”, as quoted by Fox.

    "It is definitely a slap in the face to a lot of those people who had family members who actually went through concentration camps”, he added, offering to give Ocasio-Cortez a tour of a border facility to alleviate her concerns about the treatment of migrants.

