Register
15:59 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 18, 2018, photo, police tape surrounds the house where Askia Khafra died in a fire while digging underground tunnels for a secretive campaign to build a nuclear bunker in Bethesda, Md. Daniel Beckwitt, a stock trader who lived alone in the house, is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 10, 2017, death of Askia Khafr

    Millionaire Jailed After Young Man Dies Building Anti- North Korean Nuclear Bunker

    © AP Photo / Michael Kunzelman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Judge Margaret Schweitzer of Montgomery County Circuit Court told Beckwitt his "intellectual arrogance" had led to the young man's death - although while sentencing guidelines called for 10-21 years in prison, and second-degree murder in Maryland carries a maximum possible penalty of 30 years, 12 years of his 21-year sentence were suspended.

    Hacker turned cryptocoin day trader millionaire Daniel Beckwitt has been jailed, following the death of a builder he hired to dig tunnels for a secret nuclear bunker under his Maryland home.

    Beckwitt was sentenced to nine years in prison for second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter - during his sentencing, he apologised to the parents of Askia Khafra, who died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries while digging the complex 10 September 2017.

    Khafra had been in the process of carving hundreds of feet of passageways under Beckwitt’s home in Bethesda when a fire broke out - firefighters discovered his “naked, charred body” in the basement of the property.

    ​Emergency response teams also found a hole in the floor 20-feet deep, which led to tunnels spanning about 200 feet.

    “Today, defendant Daniel Beckwitt was held accountable in the death of Askia Khafra. While this sentence will not bring back Askia, it does ensure Beckwitt has years to think about the depraved-heart murder of this beloved young man,” Ramon Korionoff, spokesperson for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

    During the trial, Beckwitt was portrayed by prosecutors as a dangerously paranoid individual, who went to enormous efforts to keep his underground lair a secret - when he collected Khafra for work, he’d force his employee to wear blackout glasses so he wouldn’t know exactly where he was working. His home was also “maintained in ‘hoarder’ conditions (immense piles of garbage and discarded items strewn throughout the home) with narrow maze-like pathways throughout”.

    Maryland man gets nine years in death of worker building secret bomb shelter.

    Beckwitt has already appealed the decision.

    Related:

    'Nuclear Striptease Girl' Snaps New TOPLESS Photo in Chernobyl Disaster Zone Despite Public Outrage
    Putin Explains Negative Effects of US Withdrawal From Iranian Nuclear Deal
    ‘Fewer But Newer’: SIPRI Report Finds Amount of Nuclear Weapons on Decline, But Getting Modernized
    Nukes In Europe: Coming Home Soon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse