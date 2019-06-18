Champions League Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Responds to Porn Star Claims

Busty model Kinsey Wolanski, 22, sprinted across the Wanda Metropolitano pitch during the Champions League final this month, in what she claims was the smartest move of her career.

Californian beauty and Champions League streaker Kinsey Wolanski has insisted she has never participated in porn and shared her thoughts for the future since shooting into the spotlight, writes The Mirror.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, the model was asked if she had acted in porn. The curvaceous beauty brushed aside the insinuations, while refusing to look down upon those in the industry, as she responded:

“After a few inaccurate articles online I'll clarify this. I have never modelled topless or nude. I most definitely have not done porn.”

“(Any women that have I absolutely support you though, you go girl! Do whatever the F*** you want.)”

Kinsey added that she had every intention of making the most of her new-found fame and finally achieving her ambitions in the real estate business.



“I'm a real estate agent and investor. My long-term goal is to save everything I make and invest it back into real estate.”

“Build an empire and have passive income.”

The voluptuous Kinsey, 22, sprinted across the Wanda Metropolitano pitch after 20 minutes of game time during Liverpool's 2-0 final win over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano, wearing a revealing black swimsuit that promoted her boyfriend's website.

Although the pitch invader was arrested and thrown in a Spanish jail cell for five hours, the model insisted it was worth it.

The Sun had quoted Kinsey as saying: “By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that.”

After the stunt, Kinsey's Instagram following skyrocketed from around 300,000 to over three million.

The model’s boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American YouTuber, has been basking in the success of his girlfriend’s stunt.

The owner of the porn website Vitaly Uncensored, which is advertised as full of “wild pranks, t**s and a**” he is reported to have gained £3 mln in advertising as a result of the incident, with over 32 million people having registered to his site, writes the Mirror.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Did I distract #8 a little too much? Публикация от Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) 1 Июн 2019 в 4:51 PDT

As she was basking in the sun and her newly-found fame during her holiday break , Kinsey posted numerous stunning pics of her gorgeous body as Instagram and Twitter users flocked to join her growing fan following.