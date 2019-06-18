Trump Claims US Polls Show Him Leading 2020 Race in all 17 'Swing States'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in a Monday statement claimed that polls in the US show that he is ahead of 2020 presidential contenders in seventeen key 'swing states'.

"Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States", Trump tweeted on Monday. The US president also said that polls have always been "bad" for him as they were against his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 июня 2019 г.

Over the weekend, media reported that Trump had fired internal survey pollsters after they revealed that he was polling behind in a number of key swing states.

In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan - states where Trump beat Clinton by narrow margins in 2016 - the president trails Democratic contender Joe Biden by double-digits, NBC News reported, citing the campaign’s internal numbers.

In three of those states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida - Biden’s lead sits outside the poll’s margin of error, the report added.

Last week, a Quinnipiac poll showed that 53 percent would vote for former Democratic vice president Biden if he faced off against Trump, while 51 percent would back Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

Similarly, a Politico poll published earlier showed that 44 percent would vote for Biden if he faced off with Trump, while 42 percent would back Sanders.

Trump is expected to officially launch his 2020 reelection campaign at an Orlando, Florida, rally on Tuesday.