US Suspends Financial Aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras Amid Influx of Illegal Migrants

The US administration has long been struggling to stem the flow of illegal immigrants coming from Central American states, mostly via the Mexico. Washington recently reached a deal with its southern neighbour in an attempt to stop the migrant caravans.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus has announced that Washington will be suspending financial assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, citing rampant illegal immigration from these countries as the reason for the move. All existing aid programmes will be funded as planned, but new ones won't be adopted.

The spokeswoman indicated that the suspension would last until the US ensures that the three countries have taken steps to prevent flows of illegal immigrants.

On the same day, Reuters reported, citing anonymous congressional aides, that the US presidential administration plans to divert $370 million in aid meant for Central American states secured in fiscal 2018 and suspend another $180 million that had been approved for financial aid programmes in fiscal 2017.

