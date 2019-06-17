Police Respond to Report of Shooting in Dallas, Suspect in Custody

There was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police officers in downtown Dallas, the city's police department has said.

The Dallas Police Department has posted on Twitter, asking residents not to livestream from the shooting site.

This is still an active scene in downtown Dallas. The Bomb Squad is examining the suspect’s vehicle for precautionary reasons. Please do not compromise the operation with live video. Thank you. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) 17 июня 2019 г.

​Previously, it was reported that one person was shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas.

Active Shooter Incident Downtown Dallas: There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) 17 июня 2019 г.

Locals have been asked to avoid the area near the shooting.

Please avoid the area of the Earl Cabel Federal building and Jackson St. specifically. A suspect is in custody. It is still an active scene and officers are working to get it secure. — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) 17 июня 2019 г.

