Gloria Vanderbilt, Actress, Jeans Queen & Journo Anderson Cooper's Mother, Dies Aged 95

The last of a Gilded Age clan of millionaires, Gloria - as a teenager- appeared on the cover of top fashion magazines, like Harper's Bazaar, which ushered in her lucrative career as a fashion designer and model, among multiple other occupations.

Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who famously entered the limelight as a child heiress, and rose to fame as an actress, model, businesswoman and an early inventor of the same-name designer jeans "Vanderbilt", has died at the age of 95.

Cooper said she had been battling stomach cancer in recent time.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms," son Anderson Cooper noted in a eulogy that aired on CNN Monday morning.

"What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman," he said with feeling.

Watch @AndersonCooper's obituary for his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. And what an incredible woman." pic.twitter.com/YXz66LOr7W — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) 17 июня 2019 г.

The mother and son previously appeared together on Cooper's CNN program Anderson Live, with their family story underlying Liz Garbus' 2016 HBO documentary "Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper", which featured a string of candid heart-to-heart talks between the two.

Born in New York City on 20 February, 1924, Gloria Laura Vanderbilt was the daughter of railroad heir Reginald Vanderbilt and Gloria Morgan, his second wife. After her father died of liver cirrhosis when Gloria was still a baby, Gloria's 20-year-old mother appeared to be not legally entitled to controlling the trust fund.

After Morgan petitioned the court to release $4,000 a month to care for her daughter, she started to wanton away life, with the court later granting custody over little Gloria to her aunt, in a toxic trial in 1934.

Gloria was married four times, and one of her husbands was famed director Sidney Lumet. She was also linked over the years to a number of famous men, including Howard Hughes, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly.