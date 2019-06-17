Trump Campaign Fires Pollsters After Internal Numbers Leak - Reports

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is reportedly cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after leaked internal polling showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in some states.

The move came after the details about a March internal poll that indicated Biden was leading Trump in several key states were leaked to the press, a person familiar with the inner workings of the Trump campaign told NBC News.

The campaign also tested other Democratic presidential candidates against Trump, however, Biden polled the best of the group, according to the source.

Trump reportedly trails Biden by double-digits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan — four states where Trump edged Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by narrow margins. In three of those states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida — Biden’s leads sit outside the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.

The pollsters who are expected to go include Michael Baselice, the president and CEO of Baselice & Associates Inc., a Republican familiar with the matter told CNN. Baselice, who is based in Austin, Texas, joined the Trump campaign near the end of the 2016 election cycle and had been close to Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, the person said. According to the leaked polls, Trump leads Biden by just 2 points in Texas, a state where a Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won since 1976.

Adam Geller, who was also a pollster for the Trump campaign in 2016, was another who was let go, according to another Republican familiar with the situation.

Earlier Trump pushed back against the information leak in a series of tweets.

"The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way, and despite the phoney and never-ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had," Trump tweeted. "They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN!"

The internal polling NBC News obtained details about was conducted between March 13 and March 28. Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s campaign pollster, told NBC that the survey was “incomplete and misleading."

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told NBC, before noting that Trump has seen huge swings in his favour "based on the policies espoused by the Democrats."