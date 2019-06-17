Register
01:49 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery

    Trump Campaign Fires Pollsters After Internal Numbers Leak - Reports

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is reportedly cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after leaked internal polling showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in some states.

    The move came after the details about a March internal poll that indicated Biden was leading Trump in several key states were leaked to the press, a person familiar with the inner workings of the Trump campaign told NBC News.

    The campaign also tested other Democratic presidential candidates against Trump, however, Biden polled the best of the group, according to the source.

    Trump reportedly trails Biden by double-digits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan — four states where Trump edged Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by narrow margins. In three of those states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida — Biden’s leads sit outside the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.

    The pollsters who are expected to go include Michael Baselice, the president and CEO of Baselice & Associates Inc., a Republican familiar with the matter told CNN. Baselice, who is based in Austin, Texas, joined the Trump campaign near the end of the 2016 election cycle and had been close to Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, the person said. According to the leaked polls, Trump leads Biden by just 2 points in Texas, a state where a Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won since 1976. 

    Adam Geller, who was also a pollster for the Trump campaign in 2016, was another who was let go, according to another Republican familiar with the situation.

    Earlier Trump pushed back against the information leak in a series of tweets.

    "The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way, and despite the phoney and never-ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had," Trump tweeted. "They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN!"

    The internal polling NBC News obtained details about was conducted between March 13 and March 28. Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s campaign pollster, told NBC that the survey was “incomplete and misleading."

    “These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told NBC, before noting that Trump has seen huge swings in his favour "based on the policies espoused by the Democrats."

    Related:

    Joe Biden Promises to 'Cure Cancer' if Elected President in 2020
    Biden and Trump Shake Twitter as They Exchange Criticism Before Iowa Rallies
    Biden May Destroy Own Ability to be Appealing to Political Moderates - Analyst
    'Dummy Picked by Obama Out of Trash Heap': Trump Slams Biden, Riles Up Social Media
    Hunter Biden Secretly Marries South African-Born Melissa Cohen
    Tags:
    Biden 2020, 2020 election, polls, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse