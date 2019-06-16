Register
22:29 GMT +316 June 2019
    President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

    Trump LAUGHS OFF Low Attendance at Impeachment Rallies

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has vehemently threatened President Trump with impeachment and called for a thorough investigation into his campaign, has refrained from launching such an inquiry in recent weeks.

    President Trump has made fun of the low attendance at left-wingers’ pro-impeachment rallies held across the US on 15 June.

    “Yesterday was the Radical Left Democrats big Impeachment day. They worked so hard to make it something really big and special but had one problem – almost nobody showed up”, the POTUS tweeted Sunday.

    According to Mercury News, over 140 rallies uniting those calling for Trump’s resignation were set to be held around the country; however US, media outlets suggested that the gatherings attracted no more than 100 people each.

    Portland, for instance, which is considered to be a hotspot of anti-Trump sentiment, drew about 200 people, with a local pro-Democratic media outlet, Oregon Live, referring to the attendees as “a small crowd”.

    According to a tally maintained by The Hill, about 60 Democrats in Congress are demanding that the House launch impeachment proceedings against the POTUS, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has the authority to initiate the process, currently opposes the move. According to the Wall Street Journal poll, no more than 27% of Americans believe that there are reasons and enough evidence produced by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to start impeachment proceedings.

    Calls for the president to quit the White House have been on the rise since Mueller concluded his investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller notably concluded that there was no collusion, but nevertheless, singled out a number of instances that might potentially constitute obstruction of justice - a detail that has been picked up on by congressional Democrats.

    Although Nancy Pelosi refrained from starting her promised inquiry into Trump, she told California Dems earlier this month that Congress “must investigate the president's welcoming of the assault on our democracy”.

    In early June, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who is supposed to chair impeachment hearings, said there is sufficient justification to begin proceedings against President Trump, but added that public support must be behind the move before the process begins.

