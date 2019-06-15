Trump Accuses Pelosi of Making ‘Fascist Statement’ About Current Administration

US President Trump on Friday accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of making a “fascist statement” when she said his administration is engaged in a “criminal cover-up.”

Trump blasted Pelosi during a call-in interview on “Fox & Friends” for making suggestions of possible impeachment, calling her “a nervous wreck.”

“It’s a fascist statement, it’s a disgraceful statement. I call her ‘Nervous Nancy,’ she’s a nervous wreck,” Trump said.

He also slammed the ongoing congressional investigations into his administration and businesses, saying that “every day, somebody gets a letter” to appear before Congress, which he said is “death by a thousand wounds” and “unfair.”

Pelosi, in return, said that the US President is “projecting” in his criticism of her.

“What he does is he projects. Like when he says Nancy's a mess, that means he's a mess. When he says Nancy's nervous, that means he's nervous,” Pelosi said Thursday during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations. “He's always talking about himself no matter who the subject of the sentence is.”

She also repeated her previous statements that House Democrats believe the president is "engaged in a cover-up," which prompted Trump to walk out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders on infrastructure last month.

"I believe that he has been involved in a criminal cover-up. I have said that before, and our investigation is demonstrating that" she said.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report in April summarising his two-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign team, which both sides refused. The report showed no evidence of this collusion. Moreover, US Attorney General William Barr concluded that Mueller's evidence failed to establish that Trump had committed an obstruction-of-justice offence.