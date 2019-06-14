President Trump Presents New Colours for Air Force One (PHOTO)

Trump announced that he would like to redesign the aircraft last year, however, the move needs congressional approval, while earlier this week lawmakers from the Armed Services Committee introduced an amendment limiting the paint and interior decorating options for new presidential aircraft plans.

US President Donald Trump stated he has designed a new colour scheme for Air Force One, also presenting several images during an interview with ABC News.

Instead of the traditional light blue and white, adopted in 1962, Trump opted for dark-blue, red, and white, just like those of the American flag.

"Here's your new Air Force One."



Pres. Trump shows @GStephanopoulos mock-ups of his vision for the next generation of the presidential aircraft during an exclusive @ABC News interview. https://t.co/9SiLyaVVjy pic.twitter.com/bdlDZMns8Q — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019

"There's your new Air Force One", the US President said, presenting a Boeing 747 drafts, and noting that "it's a much bigger plane" with "a much bigger wingspan". "We added things, and I got $1.6 billion off the price".

Trump also noted he is "doing that for other presidents", not for himself, as the planes are expected to be delivered in September 2024 - at the end of the term of the 2020 presidential election winner - or even later.

The purchase of two Boeing 747 aircraft for the US president will not be put to a vote in the US Congress until 2021.