Ocasio-Cortez Spokesman Drops F-Bomb on Twitter Against Potential Republican Challenger

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman sent a tweet full of anger to a potential Republican challenger, ripping him for wishing to debate the Democratic lawmaker.

Spokesman Corbin Trent tweeted Sunday at conservative talk radio producer Rich Valdes, who’s mulling a run against the freshman congresswoman. Earlier that day, Valdes said he tried to challenge Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, claiming that AOC “jetted to the other side of the street” when he tried to approach her.

“Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f**k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC. Pro tip: stalking her at a parade ain’t gonna make it any more likely to happen,” the tweet, now deleted, reads.

“I did indeed send that,” Trent admitted to The New York Post in a telephone interview Thursday. “I did indeed delete it. It didn’t seem that helpful,” he said.

Trent said he didn’t regret the move, but rather “regrets that people chase people around.”

“I regret that so many people right from presidential candidates to right-wing commentators to random people that start organizations think that they’re entitled to people’s time. I think she’s spending a ton of time in the district talking about what she’s doing, talking about why she’s doing it and making a case for her policies,” Trent said.

Valdes told the Post that he never chased Ocasio-Cortez, but simply walked over to her.

“If Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez condones her spokesperson’s belligerent behavior and language, that’s on her. It speaks volumes to how much she respects civility and respectful civil discourse. Something we desperately need today,” he added.