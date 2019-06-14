Register
04:50 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., followed by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., responds to reporters' questions after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., met with all the House Democrats, many calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying yesterday, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    Ocasio-Cortez Spokesman Drops F-Bomb on Twitter Against Potential Republican Challenger

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman sent a tweet full of anger to a potential Republican challenger, ripping him for wishing to debate the Democratic lawmaker.

    Spokesman Corbin Trent tweeted Sunday at conservative talk radio producer Rich Valdes, who’s mulling a run against the freshman congresswoman. Earlier that day, Valdes said he tried to challenge Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, claiming that AOC “jetted to the other side of the street” when he tried to approach her.

    “Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f**k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC. Pro tip: stalking her at a parade ain’t gonna make it any more likely to happen,” the tweet, now deleted, reads.

    “I did indeed send that,” Trent admitted to The New York Post in a telephone interview Thursday. “I did indeed delete it. It didn’t seem that helpful,” he said.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, talks to the media, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Twitter Explodes As Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Fellow Democrat in Blunder
    Trent said he didn’t regret the move, but rather “regrets that people chase people around.”

    “I regret that so many people right from presidential candidates to right-wing commentators to random people that start organizations think that they’re entitled to people’s time. I think she’s spending a ton of time in the district talking about what she’s doing, talking about why she’s doing it and making a case for her policies,” Trent said.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with leaders of major banks, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Trump Impeachment Resolution
    Valdes told the Post that he never chased Ocasio-Cortez, but simply walked over to her.

    “If Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez condones her spokesperson’s belligerent behavior and language, that’s on her. It speaks volumes to how much she respects civility and respectful civil discourse. Something we desperately need today,” he added.

    Related:

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Trump on 'Privatisation' of Veterans Affairs
    Twitter Explodes As Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Fellow Democrat in Blunder
    Democrat Ocasio-Cortez Slams Politico’s 'Anti-Semitic' Picture of Bernie Sanders
    Ocasio-Cortez: 'Powerful People' Try to 'Bribe' Trump Into War With Iran
    Tags:
    Twitter, spokesman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse