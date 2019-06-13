Ex-Olympian Posts Meme Online, Gets Booted From USA Gymnastics' Position

The fired representative argued that she does not regret posting the meme which apparently led to her losing her position at the USAG, adding that she was “strictly thinking” about her own experience when making the statement.

Terin Humphrey, a gymnast and former US Olympic athlete who won two silver medals at the 2004 games in Athens, has been fired from her position as a USA Gymnastics' (USAG) athlete representative after she posted a controversial meme on her Facebook page, KSHB-TV reports.

According to the media outlet, the meme in question – a picture accompanied by a caption reading “What Champions consider coaching, the entitled consider abuse” - was posted by Humphrey in May, and quickly generated considerable backlash online, with comments ranging “From I’m garbage to my house is going to be burnt down,” as the athlete herself noted.



“I found out all over the internet I had been fired”, Humphrey said, commenting on how she learned about USA Gymnastics firing her over the negative feedback. “My reputation has been tarnished. It sucks. There’s no other word”, she complained.

She stated, however, that she does not regret posting the meme in question, insisting that she was “strictly thinking” about her own experience when making the statement.

"You’re going to be tired some day. If my coach kept me from hurting myself that day, I appreciate every part of it. Was my coach bullying me? Absolutely not", she said, pointing out that she did not intend the meme to be a message to gymnasts reporting sex abuse. "Literally, it was about how I needed to be coached".

Meanwhile, the USAG told the media outlet in a statement: “Last month, USA Gymnastics supported the Athletes’ Council’s decision to remove Terin Humphrey as a women’s athlete representative on the Athletes’ Council and as a member of the athlete selection committee because comments she made do not align with our values and goals”.

When news of this development hit social media, a number of netizens appeared to approve of Humphrey's firing.

Honestly, even if it was the “controversial meme” that got her fired, that’s a good thing. We don’t need athlete reps who share child abuse memes on Facebook. — Khorkina’s Revenge (@Brestyan_Legs) June 12, 2019

What should have cost her the job is that she didn’t disclose her knowledge of unethical measures towards athletes at USAG. She has also admitted to knowing about “lost” safe sport files. She’s at fault now. — Maggie Was Robbed (@maggiewasrobbed) June 12, 2019