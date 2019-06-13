Register
11:04 GMT +313 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Justice Department in Washington

    US Justice Department to Question CIA on Probe Into Russia's Alleged Election Meddling - Reports

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department intends to question top officials from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about the origins of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

    According to the outlet, the Justice Department will "take a critical look" at the CIA's investigation and interview at least one senior counterintelligence official and one senior analyst, both of whom were involved in looking into alleged Russian interference in the US vote.

    Some of the CIA officers whom the Justice Department wants to question have already been interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee and it found no violations in their work.

    Protesters hold placards as they stage protest against the extradition law in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 9, 2019
    © AP Photo /
    China Chastises US for ‘Irresponsible’ Hong Kong Comments, Urges to Stop Meddling
    While the CIA has not received any official request, law enforcement officials have reportedly told intelligence officials that US Attorney in Connecticut John Durham wants to conduct the interviews. He has been assigned to do it by Barr, who will, on his part, oversee the process of reviewing the counterintelligence investigation. Barr wants to learn how the CIA has come to the conclusion that Russia attempted to sabotage the 2016 election and to know more about the CIA's sources and contacts with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

    CIA is reportedly concerned over the planned interviews, although the review by the Justice Department is not a criminal inquiry.

    Meanwhile, CIA Director Gina Haspel has reportedly told the Justice Department that her agency is ready to cooperate, although she will still seek to protect "critical pieces of intelligence."

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jon Elswick
    Key Mueller Witness Arrested Over Transport of Child Porn – Report
    While carrying out the review, the Justice Department will not only look into the activities of the CIA but also study the work of the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and some other bodies.

    US Special Counsel Robert Mueller released in April a report, summarising his two-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the campaign team of US President Donald Trump, which both sides refuted. The report showed no evidence of this collusion. Moreover, US Attorney General William Barr concluded that Mueller's evidence failed to establish that Trump had committed an obstruction-of-justice offence.

    Tags:
    election meddling, CIA, US Justice Department, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse