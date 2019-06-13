Hunter Biden Secretly Marries South African-Born Melissa Cohen

The second son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden recently got hitched in a secret ceremony to Melissa Cohen — just 10 days after the two met.

Joe Biden's younger son Hunter has gotten remarried, the 2020 Democratic hopeful confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. The marriage was confirmed by the bride's parents, noting that it took place on 16 May.

READ MORE: 'Dummy Picked by Obama Out of Trash Heap': Trump Slams Biden, Riles Up Social Media

The couple got married only ten days after meeting each other for the first time. “They met and fell hard and got hitched,” a source told Page Six.

“She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” Cohen’s dad told The Post. “She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

Hunter, 49, made headlines in 2017 when he began dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau. Beau Biden, who served as attorney general in Delaware, died in 2015 of brain cancer. However, the romance didn’t go far, with the couple splitting this April.