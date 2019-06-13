Trump Says No Deadline on Imposing New Tariffs on China Amid Trade Talks

“No, I have no deadline,” Trump said when asked if he had a deadline for China to make progress in trade talks before deciding to impose additional tariffs.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said the United States is prepared to impose tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if both countries do not reach a trade deal.
The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.
The United States escalated the dispute in May when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.
