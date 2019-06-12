Register
    In this March 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich

    Photographers Snap Image of Trump’s Alleged Secret Deal with Mexico Exposing Some Contents (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    President Trump has claimed for two days that he secured a secret immigration deal with Mexico beyond the one announced Friday, showing a folded piece of the document that a Washington Post photographer managed to take a picture of to reveal its contents.

    According to the photographed portions, the document deals with some kind of “burden-sharing” involving “refugees.” It might refer to a “safe third country agreement” in which Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States would be held in Mexico while their claims are processed, the Washington Post suggested.

    Part of the document says that “each party would accept the return, and process refugee status claims, of third-party nationals who have crossed that party’s territory.” The second paragraph also contains standard language indicating that Mexico must determine what laws or regulations must be changed. The third paragraph suggests that this is something the United States can trigger after 45 days and that it would be up to the Mexican government to put it into effect in the next 45 days. Trump had previously tweeted that Mexico’s legislative body must vote on the changes to the asylum rules.

    The document is also seen as having two signatures. However, according to the Washington Post, neither of these signatures are from the countries’ respective presidents, top diplomats or ambassadors to the other country, which puts the legitimacy of the document under question.

    Meanwhile, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard held a news conference in which he said that the Friday agreement with the United States gave Mexico 45 days to prove that it could diminish migration without agreeing to a “safe third country” deal, possibly referring to the document shown by Trump.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Mexico Is Doing More for US Border Than Democrats

    Ebrard said Mexico had agreed to consider a change in its legislation during talks with US officials last week to avert the threat of US tariffs on Mexican goods.  Earlier Mexico had resisted US demands to become a safe third country, which would oblige migrants to seek asylum in Mexico if they passed through the country on the way to the United States.

    Tags:
    asylum seeker, asylum, refugees, immigration, Mexico, USA
