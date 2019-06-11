Biden Shakes Twitter After Labelling Trump "An Existential Threat" To The U.S.

Throughout his campaign Biden has constructed his campaign around his electoral chances of defeating Trump and his link to former president Barack Obama.

2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden plans to label President Trump an “existential threat” to the US according to his prepared remarks shared with CBS News.

The former Vice President will target the current president as an existential threat to decency, America's standing in the world, and democracy.

Both Biden and Trump will be travelling through Iowa attempting to rally their respective supporters.

Biden aims to draw a contrast between President Trump and himself on several key issues, namely: climate change, tariffs, and restoring “American values”.

According to the prepared remarks, Biden will assert that American farmers “have been crushed” by Trump's trade war with China. Calling's into question Trump lack of empathy for rural Americans.

"How many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he's doing to America's farmers?" Biden will ask Iowans Tuesday. "Here's the answer: Just as many as he had when he stiffed the construction workers and electricians and plumbers who built his hotels and casinos. Zero."

Biden was previously accused of naivety regarding potential threats from China after telling a crowd in Iowa City, “They’re not bad folks, folks”.

Beyond policy and geopolitics, Biden is set to make an emotional appeal regarding Mr. Trump's "crude language" and "embarrassing behaviour," such as his recent name-calling of Bette Midler on Twitter.

Critics of the former Vice President say that he is making the campaign all about Trump in an attempt to white-wash his own “problematic record” and referring to Biden as “MisterMcGrabby”.

​Others went after the Obama administrations economic record in contrast to Trumps “booming” economy and tax breaks.

​Biden’s supporters defended the remarks, despite calling the words “confusing” and not doing enough to address grounds for an impeachment.

​White House press secretary Sarah Sander dismissed Biden's comments was “truly laughable” while speaking to reporters Tuesday morning and that Obama/Biden Administration's policies toward Iran, North Korea and China, give Biden "a lot of explaining to do."

Trump has previously said he does not see Biden as a threat to his 2020 reelection bid.