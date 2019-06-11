Register
13:20 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress and singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' in London, 27 September 2018.

    Lady Gaga Tells Fans to F**k Off After Taunts Over Bradly Cooper's Split With Irina Shayk

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have parted ways after being in a relationship which was strained over the director and actor's “intense” work-ethic during the production and press for “A Star Is Born”, a source close to the couple told CNN.

    The ever-entertaining and unpredictable Lady Gaga had a meltdown moment during her appearance on Saturday at the Park MGM in Las Vegas in response to fans taunting her amid speculation that her chemistry with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper had played a factor in his reported break-up with Irina Shayk.
    Before launching into her and Bradley’s famous hit “Shallow” she ranted at fans: “Be kind, be kind or f**k off.”

    ​The media has been abuzz with reports of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk parting ways after a relationship which lasted over four years, which was allegedly strained over the director and actor's “intense” work-ethic during production and press for “A Star Is Born”, a source close to the couple told CNN.
    Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they had in March 2017, an insider told PEOPLE.

    Actress and singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' in London, 27 September 2018.
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Lady Gaga Tells Fans to F**k Off After Taunts Over Bradly Cooper's Split With Irina Shayk
    The Oscar-winning song from “A Star Is Born” is the now-famous duet between Gaga and Cooper, who slayed it at the previous Academy Awards ceremony.
    Gaga and Cooper's show-stopping performance at the time and sizzling chemistry inspired fans to speculate and hope on social media that two would make their on-screen romance real.

    Rumours were further ignited after February, when Gaga confirmed she’d broken off her engagement to music mogul Christian Carino after two years together.

    However, as Lady Gaga previously clarified, she and Bradley Cooper never dated. It was all an act, she claimed, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
    “First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal... Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see,” she explained during the interview earlier this year.
    Neither Bradley nor Irina have commented on the demise of their relationship, but numerous fans seem convinced that Lady Gaga was the cause of the rift.

    Related:

    Lady Gaga Defends Kesha Whom She Saw in Dr. Luke’s Studio With Only Underwear On
    Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Rumoured Split Spawns Lady Gaga Memes
    Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Call Off Their Engagement - Reports
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Tags:
    Academy Awards, Las Vegas, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse