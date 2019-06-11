Lady Gaga Tells Fans to F**k Off After Taunts Over Bradly Cooper's Split With Irina Shayk

Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have parted ways after being in a relationship which was strained over the director and actor's “intense” work-ethic during the production and press for “A Star Is Born”, a source close to the couple told CNN.

The ever-entertaining and unpredictable Lady Gaga had a meltdown moment during her appearance on Saturday at the Park MGM in Las Vegas in response to fans taunting her amid speculation that her chemistry with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper had played a factor in his reported break-up with Irina Shayk.

Before launching into her and Bradley’s famous hit “Shallow” she ranted at fans: “Be kind, be kind or f**k off.”

Lady Gaga blasted her fans on stage after they ­heckled her over Bradley Cooper – days after his split with Irina Shayk pic.twitter.com/9F52lt9SHj — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) June 10, 2019

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they had in March 2017, an insider told PEOPLE.

Sucks that Bradley Cooper split with his GF BUT BRING ON LADY GAGA PLEASE #AStarIsBornReunion — Josh (@chewbaca73) June 9, 2019

Even gossip blogs that broke the news stated that the split has NOTHING to do with Lady Gaga, but BradGa stans wouldn't let it go. Bradley Cooper dates MODELS. She's not his type! And do you really think Gaga would be interested in a SERIAL MODEL DATER? Come on. Leave her alone. — Jen S (@jaaupp) June 9, 2019

Grim that the majority of comments on Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s split are about how he never loved her/left because of Lady Gaga. People need to get a grip & realise these are real humans with real emotions, you wouldn’t want to see someone say that about your relationship. — t (@tat_leen98) June 7, 2019

The Oscar-winning song from “A Star Is Born” is the now-famous duet between Gaga and Cooper, who slayed it at the previous Academy Awards ceremony.Gaga and Cooper's show-stopping performance at the time and sizzling chemistry inspired fans to speculate and hope on social media that two would make their on-screen romance real.

Rumours were further ignited after February, when Gaga confirmed she’d broken off her engagement to music mogul Christian Carino after two years together.

However, as Lady Gaga previously clarified, she and Bradley Cooper never dated. It was all an act, she claimed, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

“First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal... Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see,” she explained during the interview earlier this year.

Neither Bradley nor Irina have commented on the demise of their relationship, but numerous fans seem convinced that Lady Gaga was the cause of the rift.