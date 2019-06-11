Register
07:10 GMT +311 June 2019
    US Senator Lindsey Graham

    Graham Says House Democrats Are Trying to ‘Destroy’ Trump Presidency

    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    US
    Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that House Democrats are looking to "destroy" the Trump presidency with a continued effort to revive the Mueller report.

    Graham suggested House Democrats are “trying to nullify the 2016 election,” since they see little chance of winning the upcoming 2020 race for the presidency.

    "Mueller has spoken, he found no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians after two years, 25 million dollars, 19 lawyers and 40 FBI agents. He decided not to bring any charges regarding the obstruction of justice because there is no crime here. The bottom line is what the House is doing is politically motivated, trying to destroy the Trump presidency," Graham told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday.

    Dean, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, testified before the House Judiciary Committee Monday, saying that he sees “remarkable parallels” between Watergate and the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, yet Graham insisted that the Senate was done with the special counsel’s investigation.

    "I can assure you that we are done with the Mueller investigation in the Senate. They can talk to John Dean until the cows come home, we are not doing anything in the Senate regarding the Mueller report," Graham said.

    U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. RE
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    The Lies of Mueller: Docs Reveal Alleged Russian Spy Kilimnik Was 'Sensitive' US Intel Source
    The senator also said that Attorney General William Bar and US Attorney John Durham are focusing on the origins of the Russia investigation, trying to get answers to some important questions.

    "Nobody from the FBI, no one ever told candidate Trump that 'we think some people working for you may be working with the Russians.' Why did they not tell Trump what they told the Democratic Party?" Graham said.

    The Mueller report concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia, but described ten instances regarding Trump’s actions that may constitute possible obstruction of justice. However, Barr concluded that the evidence provided in Mueller’s report did not rise to the level of obstruction of justice violation.

    READ MORE: US Justice Department Agrees to Provide Congress Evidence From Mueller Report Files – Nadler

    Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's 2016 opponent, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    impeachment, Donald Trump, USA, Lindsey Graham
