Trump Says Mexico to Announce New Part of Agreement With US Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters that in the near future Mexico will announce an agreement with Washington on something else as part of the immigration deal.

"We have an agreement on something they will announce very soon. It’s all done. And they have [to] get approval and they will get approval," Trump said on Monday. "It was all done because of the tariffs and because of the relationship that we have with Mexico."

Late on Friday, the US State Department published a joint bilateral declaration on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border.

According to the deal, Mexico will deploy its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border and work to dismantle human smuggling. The United States will also return asylum seekers, crossing its southern border, to Mexico where they will wait for decisions in their cases.

On May 30, Trump said the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 and increase the tariffs to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for border security.