Register
04:08 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alex Jones

    Pepe The Frog Creator and Infowars Settle Copyright Lawsuit

    CC BY 2.0 / Sean P. Anderson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Furie sued the website after it used Pepe on a ‘MAGA’ poster during the 2016 US presidential election. The poster depicted Pepe hovering over Alex Jones himself and a group of personalities including Roger Stone, Infowars' own Paul Joseph Watson, and Donald Trump.

    Alex Jones has agreed to settle with Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie over his website's use of the Pepe image. They were set to go on trial next month in Los Angeles, but Infowars agreed to pay $15,000 on Monday.

    Infowars said it planned to "free Pepe once and for all," in reference Furie’s consistent disdain for the initially innocent image’s use as a right-wing meme, but decided to concede rather than “face trial and lose, said Lois Tompros, one of Furie’s lawyers. 

    “If anyone thinks they can make money selling unauthorized Pepe merchandise, they’re wrong. Mr. Furie will continue to enforce his copyrights, particularly against anyone trying to profit by associating Pepe with hateful images or ideas.”

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    InfoWars Founder Alex Jones Joins Garland & Lee for an EXCLUSIVE Interview
    Furie’s irritation with the appropriation of Pepe goes back to August 2017, when a Texas school administrator released a children's story starring Pepe called  “The Adventures of Pepe and Pede," which contained anti-Muslim messages. The author received a publishing deal with Post Hill Press. Furie managed to stop the publication and diverted profits from its sale to the Council on American-Islamic relations.

    Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, the law firm representing Furie sent numerous cease and desist letters and a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice, but Infowars refused to stop poster sales. What followed was a direct lawsuit between Furie against Infowars, of which Jones fought on the grounds that memes were for everyone and that Furie had already abandoned his ownership of Pepe the Frog.

    Infowars did not directly respond, but posted an article responding to the settlement: “Happy to announce the folks suing Infowars over Pepe the Frog have agreed to settle, and accept a licensing fee of $15,000. We were originally sued for millions. Some people thought we wouldn’t fight the case. We did. We would only pay an honest licensing fee, and nothing more.

    Robert Barnes, Infowars’ attorney, said: “The other side may have spent over a million in legal fees themselves. They wanted millions. They thought we wouldn’t fight. They thought we wouldn’t win in court. They thought wrong.”

    Infowars attorney Marc Randazza described the $15,000 payout as “measly.” “Frankly, they’d have made more money if they waited tables with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for three months,” Randazza wrote.

    READ MORE: InfoWars Alex Jones Talks Brexit, Freedom of Speech in US, Political Correctness

    According to Furie’s legal team, the settlement also bans Infowars from selling any other merchandise featuring Pepe and requires the site to destroy any remaining Pepe posters.

    In an attempt to signal his distaste for how Pepe had been used, the author killed his own creation in 2017.

    Tags:
    Meme, Pepe, Alex Jones, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse