US Justice Department Agrees to Provide Congress Evidence From Mueller Report Files – Nadler

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice agreed to let Congress access Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report files related to his investigation into possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a press release on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Department of Justice has agreed to begin complying with our committee's subpoena by opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the Special Counsel used to assess whether the President and others obstructed justice or were engaged in other misconduct," Nadler said.

Nadler also stated that he will hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for the time being and allow the department time to demonstrate compliance with this agreement.

If the Justice Department provides all the materials the committee needs, then there will be no need to take further steps, the House Judiciary chairman said.

A full House floor vote had been scheduled for this week to hold Barr in contempt, which would enable lawmakers to take legal action against the attorney general. On May 9, the House Judiciary Committee issued a contempt citation to Barr for failing to provide the full, un-redacted Mueller report to Congress as per an issued subpoena.

In April, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller presented a report on his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump election campaign team and Russia.

The Mueller report concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia, but described ten instances regarding Trump’s actions that may constitute possible obstruction of justice. However, Barr concluded that the evidence provided in Mueller’s report did not rise to the level of obstruction of justice violation.

READ MORE: The Lies of Mueller: Docs Reveal Alleged Russian Spy Kilimnik Was 'Sensitive' US Intel Source

These episodes were later reviewed by US Attorney General William Barr, who said that the evidence provided by Mr Mueller failed to prove that Mr Trump had obstructed justice.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's 2016 opponent, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.